Genevieve Denison Necessary
September 11, 1928 - October 2, 2020
Genevieve Denison Necessary, age 92, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 2, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 5, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Austin Cook, Dr. Roy Branson and Jimmy Henson officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at Mountain View Cemetery.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 5, 2020.