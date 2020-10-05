Menu
William "W.L" Jones
November 20, 1935 - October 4, 2020

William "W.L." Jones, age 84, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on November 20, 1935, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Luther Jones and Lora Peters Jones Cole. W.L.

Jones was a U.S. Army Veteran and a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. He was a member of Central Holston Christian Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn Jones and Francis Jones.

Survivors include his loving wife of 59 years, Juanita Loudermilk Jones; daughters, Donna Jones Ollis and Aimee Jones Baker; grandchildren, Ashley Jones Andrews, Trevor Baker and Jayson Baker; brother-in-law, Charles A. Loudermilk; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Wayne Lambert and Dr. Rick Light officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will be held 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, 2020, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex with military honors conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Malcolm B. Green, Larry Honeycutt, Hugh Peters Jr., Glenn Phillips, Trevor Baker and Jayson Baker. Honorary pallbearers will be Sam Morton and David Witcher.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620


Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.