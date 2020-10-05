Lynn Rosenbalm
September 10, 1946 - October 3, 2020
Lynn Rosenbalm, age 74, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
He was born on September 10, 1946, of Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Gaines and Lena Houser Rosenbalm. Lynn was a diesel mechanic and owner of Garage of Wheels. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and one brother.
Survivors include his daughters, Sheila Thomas and husband, Darrell, Sherry Hall and husband, Larry, and Beth Lamb and husband, J.W; grandchildren, Megan Bledsoe, Harley Jeter, Ricky Lamb, Joe Lamb, Laura Hall, Reagan Lamb, Ryleigh Lamb and Darrell Thomas Jr.; great-grandchildren, Harmony, Kimber, Harlow and Rhett; three brothers; three sisters; and special friend, Betty Jane Rosenbalm Roark.
The funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with Joe Hamlet officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday at Glenwood Cemetery. Pallbearers will be D.J. Thomas, Joe Lamb, Ricky Lamb, Beaux Gilley, Jerry Jones and Michael Jeter.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 5, 2020.