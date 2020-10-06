My heart is very heavy since hearing of her passing. I met Georgia thru her husband Mark, who hired me at Chi Chi's in 1981. We have been friends ever since. Although miles separated us, she was good about keeping in touch. I wish I had done more of it. We have lots of wonderful memories, that we will cherish forever. Our deepest sympathies to the family. May she RIP now & be pain-free.

Susan Nelson October 5, 2020