Jeryl Atwell
March 18, 1976 - October 4, 2020
MARION, Va.
Jeryl Clay Atwell, age 44, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020, at his home in Marion, Va.
Jeryl was born in Wythe County, Va., to the late Douglas Dean Atwell and Clara Osborne Atwell and was preceded in death by his brother, Dean Atwell Jr. Life for Jeryl was a struggle at times, but he truly never gave up. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, and he loved the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Survivors include his wife, Colleen Michelle Atwell; son, Austin Atwell and fiancée, Megan Schlayer; grandson, Thomas Atwell; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at the Bradley's Funeral Home in Marion. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 1 until 3 p.m. prior to services.
