Charles Frederick Copenhaver
December 26, 1937 - October 3, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Charles Frederick Copenhaver, 82, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at his home.
Fred was born and raised in Blue Springs, Va., and was a graduate of Virginia Tech. He taught as an Agriculture teacher at John Battle High School for 13 years before retiring from Natural Resource Conservation Service after 33 years.
Fred enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors. He loved his family and created many wonderful memories with his children and grandchildren. He loved life and enjoyed a good joke and telling stories. He was preceded in death by his brother, S. Harlow Copenhaver.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, E. Maxine Copenhaver of the home and his beloved companion, Bo; daughter, Diane Rector and husband, Scott, of Meadowview, Va.; son, Jim Copenhaver and wife, Karen, of Glade Spring, Va.; beloved grandchildren, Zach, Lucas and Isaac Rector, and Eli and Madeleine Copenhaver; his soon to be grand daughters-in-law, Ashlee Griggs and Amanda Simpson.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m., on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at Meadowview United Methodist Church in the outdoor pavilion with Pastor Barbara Doyle officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions honoring Fred can be made to a local animal shelter.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.frostfuneralhome.com
Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Copenhaver.
Frost Funeral Home
250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 6, 2020.