Martha Thomas Daniel
April 26, 1926 - October 3, 2020
Martha Thomas Daniel, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at her home. She was a resident of Bristol, Tenn. and Naples, Fla. She was born on April 26, 1926, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Nathan Tadlock and Susie Gilliam Thomas. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James King Daniel; and daughters, Natalie Thomas Daniel and Kathy Daniel Fuller.
Martha was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She attended Cold Springs School and Holston Valley High School. She was a star basketball player and valedictorian of Holston Valley. Martha graduated from Sullins College. On October 31, 1946, she married James King Daniel in the historic Cold Springs Presbyterian Church. She valued her Presbyterian heritage and faith. She was extremely generous as a Border Guild Volunteer, a homeroom mother, and a gardener who shared her bounty of beautiful roses. Martha was also a member of the Bristol Garden Club.
She is survived by her son, James King Daniel Jr.; daughter, Marty Tucker; grandchildren, Julie Archer, Walker Tanner, Wyatt Tanner, Mary Martha Daniel-Byron, Martha Ayres, Abbie Burka, and Daniel Tucker; and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Jason, and Graham Archer, Noah and Tymo Tanner, Evan, Lucy, and Benjamin Ayres, Ella Wrenn Byron, and Will and Thomas Burka.
A private family service will be held at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen of the Tri-Cities, 301 Louis Street #304, Kingsport, TN 37660, The Childrens Advocacy Center, 150 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, TN 37617, the Bristol Salvation Army, 137 MLK, Jr. Blvd., Bristol, TN 37620, or a charity of your choice
.
The family would like to extend special thanks to the healthcare workers who provided her excellent care.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.