Rachel Alice Campbell
December 30, 1928 - October 4, 2020
Rachel Alice Campbell, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at Oakmont at Gordon Park.
She was born on December 30, 1928, in Russell County, Va., a daughter of the late Ervin J. and Grace Fields Campbell. Rachel lived most of her life in the Bristol area and retired from K-Mart Corporate Office. She was a member of Aldersgate Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings, Mary Boyd, Ervin Campbell, Joe Campbell, Peggy Grogan, Gordon Campbell and Mildred Campbell.
Survivors include her sister-in-law, Mary Campbell; brother-in-law, Theo Boyd; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery with Pastor Paul Griffith officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 7, 2020.