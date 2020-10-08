Menu
Jimmy Lynn Radford
Jimmy Lynn Radford

Jimmy Lynn Radford, 72 of Floyd, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020. In his younger days he enjoyed traveling as a long haul truck driver.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Lorene and Jeff Radford; brother, Jeff Radford Jr.; and niece, Cammie Zenor.

Left to cherish his memory are his son, Jimmy Wayne Radford; granddaughter, Brittney Lynn Sutphin; grandsons, Jeffrey Wayne and Troy Wayne Radford; great-granddaughter, McKenzie Paige Bailey; brother, Harry Dean (Thannah); sisters, Betty Dickerson (Johnnie) and Judy Bell (Tommy); and a host of nieces and nephews.

Jimmy was a quiet, humble man that enjoyed the simple pleasures of life, riding the country roads of Floyd, listening to bluegrass music and sitting on the front porch looking at God's beautiful creation.

To our dad, papa, brother, uncle, cousin and friend, you were dearly loved.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.maberryfuneralhome.com.


Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.
