Larry Elton Myers
Larry Elton Myers, 71, of Floyd, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday September 30, 2020.
He was a life long resident of Floyd County, with notable achievements including being a Founding Member of the Floyd County Volunteer Rescue Squad and working at the Skyline Nursing Home for a number of years. In later life he was a home health aide who sat with a number of wonderful people in need. He was preceded in death by his father, Eugene Elton Myers, and his mother, Evelyn Gaye Page.
Among the survivors are his wife, Deborah Myers; brother, Jerry Myers; and son, John Myers.
His final wishes were to be cremated. Online condolences may be made at Gardnerfuneralhomefloyd.com
. The family is being served by Gardner Funeral Home.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.