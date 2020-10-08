Flora "Bug" Belle Tuggle Keith
October 1, 1927 - October 6, 2020
BROADFORD, Va.
Flora "Bug" Belle Tuggle Keith went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.
She faithfully served the Lord for 79 of her 93 years on this earth.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Allen Keith; daughters, Barbara Holmes, and Shelby Woodard; son, Danny Keith and wife, Gladys; her parents, George and Victoria Tuggle; grandchildren, Chuck Keith, and Pam Holmes; great-grandsons, Eric and Shane; and eight siblings.
She is survived by son, Charles Keith (Chilhowie); daughter, Wanda Ratcliff (Meadowview); sister, Eunice Burgess (Saltville). She lived with Kimberly Harding and considered her, Faith Blevins, and Charity Holmes as her daughters as well; 16 grandchildren, Charles Keith, Rachel Keith, Jessica Ashby, Troy Thomas, Chad Thomas, Marion Thomas, Jessica Ratcliff, Phil, Josh, Danny, and Val Woodward, Charity Holmes, Paula Holmes, Faith Blevins, Kimmy Harding, and Angela Hayden; 25 great-grandchildren; and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
She had a hand in raising everyone in the family and her lessons and love will be passed on for generations to come. Her final wish was that all of her loved ones serve God, and meet her in Heaven one day.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at D.R. Henderson Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Keith and Pastor Bobby Collins officiating. The burial will be following at the Mount Pleasant Cemetery. The family will be receiving friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Everyone is asked to please follow the Covid-19 guidelines. Masks will be required.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.