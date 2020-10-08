William "Bill" R. Green
September 30, 1930 - October 7, 2020
William R. "Bill" Green, age 90, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Chris Hess officiating. Burial will follow in St. Anne's Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Saturday at Akard Funeral Home.
Full obit will appear in Friday's edition.
