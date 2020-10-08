John Wesley Price
January 4, 1948 - October 7, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Pastor John Wesley Price, 72, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Washington County, Va., and was a graduate of Liberty Baptist College. John was the founder of Temple Christian School and Temple Baptist Church which he pastored for over 40 years. He dedicated his life to preaching the word of God and caring for others. John was an avid bow hunter and also enjoyed golf.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Joseph Price and Stella Elizabeth Harris Price; sisters, Barbara Brown, Joyce Akers, Carol Crane and Janet McVey.
Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Wanda Williams Price; children, Kevin Price, Kim Sweet and husband, Kevin and Karie Fields and husband, Alan; sister, Beulah Boothe and husband, Gary; grandchildren, Katie Fields, Kylie Fields, Kaden Sweet and Konnor Sweet; several nieces, nephews, and his best friend, Dr. Charles Baker.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, October 9, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with his son, Kevin Price and Dr. Roy Branson officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
Pallbearers will be Kaden Sweet, Konnor Sweet, Lannie Osborne, John Holley, Bob Whitley and Brian Barrett. Honorary pallbearers will be John Campbell and the men of Temple Baptist Church.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services inside the funeral home to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 8, 2020.