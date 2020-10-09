Rita Stump
November 17, 1954 - October 6, 2020
Rita Gail Stump, age 65, of Cleveland, Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in a Bristol, Tennessee hospital.
Born on November 17, 1954, in Lebanon, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Dorothy Vivian Ray. She enjoyed going to church and was a member of Sullivan Branch Pentecostal Holiness Church.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Stump.
Survivors include three children, Ed Stump of Knoxville, Tennessee, Crystal Chaffin and husband, R.J., of Cleveland, Virginia, and Jennifer Stump of Honaker; four grandchildren, special grandson, Xavier Chaffin and wife, Bridget, Kendra Smith and husband, Evan, Chandra Hale, and Olivia Hale; four great-grandchildren, Hunter Chaffin, Ella Chaffin, Onalee Smith, and Everly Chaffin; two siblings, Darrell Ray and wife, Bonnie, of Lebanon, and Gary Ray of Bristol; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Honaker Funeral Home Chapel, in Honaker, Virginia, with the Rev. Jeff Tiller and the Rev. Keith Harris officiating. Interment will follow at Ketron Memorial Gardens in Lebanon, Virginia.
Pallbearers will be Xavier Chaffin, Evan Smith, Wayne Harris, Josh Harris, Dalton "Darnell" Coleman, and Robert "R.J." Chaffin.
The family will receive friends at the Honaker Funeral Home after 6 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020.
Online condolences may be made at www.honakerfuneralhome.net
.
Honaker Funeral Home
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 9, 2020.