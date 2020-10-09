James Edward "Eddie" Worley
March 7, 1952 - October 6, 2020
James Edward "Eddie" Worley, of Piney Flats, Tenn.,, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, at his home. He was born on March 7, 1952, in Bristol, Va. He was a member of the Tri-Cities Church of God.
Survivors include his wife, Hyla Diane Henley Worley; daughter, Regina Weaver and husband, Michael; son, Quentin Worley and wife, Amanda; grandchildren, Megan Weaver, Lexie Weaver, Kaleb Worley, Khloe Worley, Isaiah Worley, Cody Worley and Joey McKinnon; step grandchildren, Abigail Willis and Peyton Penix; five great-grandchildren; sisters, Sharon Derrick and husband, Ron, Phyllis Booher and husband, Buddy, and Brenda Sorah; brother, Gary Worley; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 8 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Tri-Cities Church of God, 238 Jonesboro Road, Piney Flats, Tenn., with Pastor Richard Bawgus and Pastor Jason Bawgus officiating. The family will receive friends from 7 until 8 p.m. prior to the service at the church. The committal service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Campground Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Roy Penix Jr., Earl Switzer, Jean Mulumba, Hayden McCracken, Chris Weaver, Kaleb Worley, Denin Thomlinson, Terry Penix and Peyton Penix. Due to Covid-19, the church and family require that masks be worn.
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 9, 2020.