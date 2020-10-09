Menu
Bertha Spencer
Bertha Spencer departed this life in Raleigh, N.C.

A celebration of life service will be conducted Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Lee St. Baptist Church in Bristol, Va. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.raclarkfuneralservice.com or www.facebook.com/clarkfuneralservice. Professional services provided by R.A.Clark Funeral Service Inc., (423) 764-8584.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
10
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Lee St. Baptist Church
, Bristol, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
RA Clark Funeral Service Inc
