Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Rosie Mae Hall
1949 - 2020
BORN
1949
DIED
2020
Rosie Mae Hall

June 8, 1949 - October 8, 2020

Rosie Mae Hall, age 71, of Bristol, Va., passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. She was born on June 8, 1949, in Bristol, Tenn., a daughter of the late Mac and Mary Olinger McMurray.

Rosie was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area. She formerly attended Benham's Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Hall Sr.; son, Douglas Wayne Hall; and daughter, Joann Hall.

Survivors include her son, Hubert Hall Jr. and wife, Connie; grandson, Shawn Hall; great-grandson, Landon Cash Hall; sisters, Dora McMurray and Darlene Davis; and brother, Clarence McMurray.

A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with the Rev. Chad Blevins officiating. Pallbearers will be friends and family.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Forest Hills Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.