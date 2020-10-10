Shelby Jean Sexton Hendrickson
July 25, 1940 - October 9, 2020
MARION, Va.
Shelby Jean Sexton Hendrickson, age 80, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020, at the Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va.
Shelby was born in Smyth County, on July 25, 1940. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Connie Greer Sexton, and her husband, Roy Eugene Hendrickson. Shelby was a devoted wife and mother and was the matriarch of her family. Her dedication towards her family instilled the hard-working attitude she possessed. She retired with over 24 years of service from the SWVA Mental Health Institute in Marion. She was an avid home decorator, always making sure everything was in its place. Most of all she loved her flowers.
Shelby is survived by her three children, Anthony Pennington and wife, Holly, Rodney Hendrickson and wife, Candy, and Shona Pruitt; grandchildren, Kelsey Pennington, Tyler Pennington, Heather Wright, Darian Ridge and husband, Cody, Magie Hendrickson, Aleah Price, Skilar Langley, and Major Pruitt; great-grandchildren, Jakob Barrett, Madie Barrett, Wesley Ridge, and Brady and Lillian Wright; brother, Roger Sexton and wife, MaryAnn; sisters, Lucy Meetre and husband, Al, and Carol Call and husband, Bud; and very close special friends, Louise Cross and Charlie Whitaker.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Wassum Cemetery in Atkins, with Pastor Mike Sage, Pastor Mark Totten, and Pastor Kenny Crook officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery. The family will have a private visitation on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Hendrickson family.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.