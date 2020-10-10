Reford Lee Morrell
June 14, 1929 - October 7, 2020
Reford Lee Morrell, 91, of Abingdon, Va., returned to his heavenly home on October 7, 2020. He was born on June 14, 1929, son of the late Edgar and Lucille Smithson Morrell. His devotion and firm belief in God supported him in his last days and gave him great peace.
Reford spent many years as a deacon and song leader. He was a member of Cleveland Presbyterian Church. He had a passion for singing and was a talented musician. He had a long tenure at Metal Castings until he retired.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline Widner Morrell. He is survived by a son, Dale Morrell and wife, Donna; daughter, Debra Hutchinson and husband, Dirk; granddaughter, Leigh Ann Wilson and husband, Scott; and sisters and brother, Janie Wise, Mary Lou Duncan, and Gilbert Morrell. He was preceded in death by brothers and sisters, Marion, Virgil, Edward, Doris Bullock, and Margie Wynes.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Kiersten Hutchinson for all of her help provided the past few months and also to Glenn Rochell for the may years of his friendship.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 6:45 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, Bristol, Va. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Reverend Rick Laney officiating. The committal service and interment will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Cleveland Community Cemetery, Abingdon, Va. Pallbearers will be family, and members of the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you make a donation to a charity of your choice
