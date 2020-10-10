Menu
Charles Lynn Vanhoozier
DIED
October 7, 2020
Charles Lynn Vanhoozier

CHILHOWIE, Va.

Charles Lynn Vanhoozier, 61, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Lynn had a passion for hunting, fishing, and sports. He was a devoted Chilhowie Warriors fan in which he hardly ever missed a game and was always wearing the Orange and Black. He also was a Pittsburg Steelers fan and Virginia Tech fan. Lynn always made friends around town and while working. He served the local community as a former captain and EMT on Chilhowie Rescue. Lynn also coached many kids over the years in various little league and rec league sports. He was preceded in death by Charles "Shot" and Gladys Vanhoozier, Madeline Blevins, Judy Russell, Dash and Daisy Vanhoozier, Bill Blevins, Billy Frank Blevins, James and Lucille Stamper, and Bruce and Lucille Greer.

Survivors include his wife, Laura Greer Vanhoozier; daughter, Casey Vanhoozier; sons, Bradley and Angel Vanhoozier and Trevor and Adrienne Vanhoozier; stepson, James Robert and kids, Andrew, Zoey, Storie Owens; mother of Casey and Bradley, Sherrie Coe; parents-in-law, Brad and Sadie Greer; brother-in-law, J.B. and kids, Sarah and Indie Greer; sisters-in-law, Tammie and son, Randy Greer, Tonja and Jamie Jackson and son, Colby Corvin; nieces and nephews, Lisa, Zack, and Brandon Cale; aunts, Katherine Blevins, Betty Ruth and AL Dungan and family, Lois and Dale Richardson and family, and Louise Testerman and family. Many cousins and great friends at and including, Lena McNew, IMT, Merillat, Utility, Bowling Alley, the Chilhowie Warriors, and first responders.

Funeral services will be conducted 4 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at the Cleghorn Valley Baptist Church with Travis Bresette and Josh Allison officiating. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Middle Fork Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1 until 4 p.m. Saturday prior to the funeral service at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Williams Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses. Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Vanhoozier family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.
Trevor,Casey,Bradley and Laura Praying For Yall!!! Want Be The Same At The Ballgames. Lynn And Trevor Always Sit With US. Will Miss Lynn Calling Laura And Updating Her On The Games and Talking Fishing And Hunting With Rodney. Love You Guys!!!!
Teresa And Rodney Powers
Friend
October 9, 2020
We were so saddened to learn of Lynn's passing. You are all in our prayers as you grieve this tremendous loss.
Jim and Jeanne Martin Haulsee
October 9, 2020
Laura I'm so sorry I'm here if you need me
Tina Mccune
Family
October 9, 2020
Laura and family, you are in our prayers and thoughts. Lynn was a great man and friend. He and Judy will be celebrating with each other. I know how much he missed her and loved her.
Annie and Brandon Johnson
Friend
October 9, 2020
Never met him, but know his wife Laura thru FB and Am. Legion..... so sad, so sorry for the family. Far too soon!
Scott W Trent Jr
Family Friend
October 9, 2020
Lynn we are so sorry! We are Praying for the family and you.
Mike and Wanda Newman
Friend
October 9, 2020
Dear family
So sorry for your loss but we know it's heavens gain ,
He will truly be missed by many .
Just know your in our thoughts and prayers .
Mike & Doris R. Blevins
Michael Blevins
Friend
October 9, 2020
We are so sorry for your lose. Lynn was a good worker and friend while we were at Merillat. Please know that we are sending hugs and prayers to your family.
Donnie & Joyce McCormick
Friend
October 9, 2020
Dear Laura and family, we are so sorry to hear of your loss. You will all be in our thoughts and prayers
Helen and Glen Vernon
Friend
October 9, 2020