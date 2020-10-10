Nancy Jean Slagle Johnson
August 18, 1937 - October 9, 2020
Nancy Jean Slagle Johnson, age 83, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on October 9, 2020. She was born in Bristol, Va., a daughter to the late Beverly Thurman and Gladys Lorraine Slagle. Nancy was a member of the First Church of God. Along with her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Johnson; her daughter, Debra Sue Johnson; her grandson, Jeremiah Shaun Johnson; her son-in-law, Mitch McCluskie; and brothers, James Slagle, Bobby Slagle, Elmer Slagle, Jack Slagle, David Slagle, and Richard Slagle.
Survivors include son, James R. Johnson II; daughter, Lorraine Johnson-McCluskie; sister, Patricia Ann Childress; brother, Jerry Wayne Slagle; grandchildren, Joshua Johnson, James R. Johnson III, Kyle Beard and husband, Yang Han, and Cameron McCluskie and significant other, Julia Harrell; great-grandchildren, Brittany Isabella White, Joshua Dylan Johnson, Jordan Matthew Johnson and Lillie Harrold; and special friends, Lora Flock and Patricia Schneider.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Marlow officiating. Interment will follow at East Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10:30 until 11 a.m. prior to the service.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.