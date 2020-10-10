Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Amy Michelle Carter
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020
Amy Michelle Carter

August 17, 1968 - October 8, 2020

MARION, Va.

Amy Michelle Carter, age 52, passed away at her home on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Amy was born on August 17, 1968. She was a graduate of Rich Valley High School, and received her Bachelors Degree from Emory and Henry College and her Masters Degree from King College. She was an employee of VDOT. Amy was a member of the Chatham Hill First Church of God and loved leading the singing each Sunday.

She is survived by her parents, Jim and Mary Carter; sister, Cathy Roberts; niece, Jessica Kopp and husband, Taylor; nephews, Christopher and Peyton Roberts; great-nephew, Hudson Kopp; stepson, Lee Kestner and wife, Amanda; special cousin, Tisha Briggs; special friend, Diane Pennington Phipps; and many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Amy was "Nana" to her grandchildren, the lights of her life, Millie and Easton Kestner.

A graveside service will be conducted on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Ridgedale Cemetery with Pastor Jeremy Dunn and Pastor Ronnie Thompson officiating. Everyone is asked to please meet at the cemetery and follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

Online condolences may be expressed at drhendersonfuneralhome.com. The D.R. Henderson Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Amy Michelle Carter family.

D.R. Henderson Funeral Home

148 East Main Street, Saltville, VA, 24370
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
D R Henderson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Please accept my sincere sympathy. Amy was a co-worker and friend I deeply respected and admired. I am in shock and devastated to learn of her passing. She had a kind, gentle soul and was a wonderful person. I will miss her. May God bless her grieving family and friends and give you peace. RIP, sweet Amy.
Ernestine Wright
October 9, 2020