Herbert N. Duncan
February 6, 1928 - October 8, 2020
ABINGDON, Va.
Herbert N. Duncan, age 92, passed on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at his home.
Herbert was a former employee of Sterling Casket Hardware Company, a farmer, contractor, and school bus driver for Washington County Virginia Public Schools. He was a member of Rosedale Baptist Church and attended Fellowship Chapel in Bristol, Va. Herbert is preceded in death by his parents, William Henry and Fannie Wise Duncan; five sisters, Goldie Gilley, Dixie Reynolds, Dorothy Christine Duncan, Beulah Bishop, and Coletis Helton; and one brother, the Rev. Dale Duncan.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret Lucille Duncan; two daughters, Sherrie (Keith) Gallimore of Abingdon, Va., and Pamela Gibson of Bristol, Va.; two sons, Pastor Ronnie Duncan of Bristol, Tenn., and Randy Duncan and girlfriend, Donna Vanwinkle, of Bluff City, Tenn.; two brothers, the Rev. Clifton (Lora) Duncan of Abingdon, Va., and Ernest Duncan of Bristol, Tenn.; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild, several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Kobe.
Visitation with the family will be held from 3 until 5 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, Va. Funeral services will follow at 5 p.m. with Pastor Scott Price officiating. Interment will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Memories Mausoleum at Forest Hills Memory Gardens with Pastor Ronnie Duncan officiating. Face masks are required and social distancing practices are to be observed.
The family of Herbert N. Duncan is being cared for by Farris Cremation and Funeral Center, 19415 Lee Highway, Abingdon, VA 24210, (276) 623-2700.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.