Phyllis Joan Shuler
CHILHOWIE, Va.

Phyllis Joan Shuler, 76, passed away on Friday, October 09, 2020, at her home in Chilhowie. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Katherine Stuart.

Survivors include her son, Mike Shuler and wife, Peggy; grandchildren, Jacob, Amber and husband, Michael, Rob and wife, Jess, and Robin and husband, Don; special little buddy, Keagan Blevins; siblings, Patty and late husband, Ted Wallace, Benny Stuart and wife, Hilda, and Jimmy Stuart and wife, Norma, and several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, in the Middle Fork Cemetery with Pastor Adam Blackwell and Pastor Frank Branson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to Chilhowie Church of God, 1308 W. Lee Highway, Chilhowie, VA 24319.

Condolences can be made to the family online at www.williamsfuneralhomeofchilhowie.com. Williams Funeral Home of Chilhowie is serving the Shuler family.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.