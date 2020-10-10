Menu
Paul Wayne Felty
September 5, 1965 - October 8, 2020

Paul Wayne Felty, age 55, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born on September 5, 1965, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Gurnie and Leslie Dye Felty.

Paul was a lifelong resident of the Bristol area and was a retired groundskeeper for Bristol Virginia Parks and Rec. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church. Paul was a big wrestling and Miami Dolphins fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Felty.

Survivors include his daughter; siblings, Ronnie Felty and wife, Janet, Robert Felty, Helen Felty and Nora Felty; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and cousins; special friends, Chris Carter and Travis Gsell; and friends from the City of Bristol Va Parks and Rec.

The funeral service will be held 4 p.m. Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 10269 Oak Grove Rd., Bristol, Va., with Pastor Dalton Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Booher's Cemetery.

Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services

630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
Weaver Funeral Home
