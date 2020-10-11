David Hale



July 5, 1961 - September 28, 2020



On Monday, September 28, 2020, David Hale, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed away at the age of 59, in Knoxville, Tenn.



David was born on July 5, 1961, in Richlands, Va., to Raymond and Ruth Hale. He served in the Army National Guard for 12 years and was a coal miner for 32 years as well as a member of the UMWA Local 2232.



David loved spending time with his family. He rarely missed any of his grandchildren's events, going to every ball game, every gymnastics/cheer competition, and every school event. He loved getting to travel with his family, especially going to Disneyworld.



David was preceded in death by his father, Raymond and his mother, Ruth. He is survived by his wife, Button; his daughter, Cortni Wygal and her husband, Matt; his two grandchildren, Carys and Branson; his sister, Angie and husband, Ben; his brothers, Brian and wife, Jennifer and Mike and wife, Christy; as well as an extended family of three sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law, and several nieces and nephews.



A celebration of life will be had in the future due to COVID-19.



Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 11, 2020.