Paul Wayne FeltySeptember 5, 1965 - October 8, 2020Paul Wayne Felty, age 55, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 10269 Oak Grove Rd., Bristol, Va., with Pastor Dalton Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Booher's Cemetery.Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net . Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620