Paul Wayne Felty
September 5, 1965 - October 8, 2020
Paul Wayne Felty, age 55, of Bristol, Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center.
The funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Oak Grove Baptist Church, 10269 Oak Grove Rd., Bristol, Va., with Pastor Dalton Elliott officiating. The family will receive friends from 2 until 4 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be private at Booher's Cemetery.
