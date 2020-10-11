Menu
Jesse Herman Combs Jr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Jesse Herman Combs Jr.

October 25, 1934 - October 10, 2020

ABINGDON, Va.

Jesse Herman Combs Jr., 85, passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab.

Services at this time are incomplete and will be announced in Monday's edition.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home and Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Mr. Combs.

FROST FUNERAL HOME

250 East Main Street, Abingdon, VA 24210

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
