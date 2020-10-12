James R. BirdwellJames R. Birdwell, 65, of Johnson City, went home to be with Jesus on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home with his family by his side.He was born February 16, 1955, in Orange County, California to the late Christopher Howell Birdwell and Virginia Grace Calhoun.James loved his family fiercely, he adored his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a gracious man, a devoted Christian, unwavering, proud and determined. James was a dedicated Boy Scouts leader, coached several ball teams and made sure he attended all the grandkids' games. He was always their biggest fan.James was preceded in death by his grandson, Benjamin Denson.Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 42 years, Linda Birdwell; daughter, Amber Denson (Bryan); son, Michael Birdwell (Sarah); grandkids, Parker, Aubrey and Bowan; sister, Ina "Chrissy" Chandler (Ray); several nieces and nephews; four special brothers-in-law; special friends, Tim and Camille O'Neill and David and Terry Ensminger.The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation ServicesFuneral Services will follow at 7 p.m. with Pastor Andrew Stuebs and David Ensminger officiating.A private graveside service will be at Oak Hill Memorial Park, Mausoleum IV.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in James' honor to Living Word Lutheran Church Building Fund, 5210 N Roan St, Johnson City, TN 37615.The care of James R. Birdwell and his family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.