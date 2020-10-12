Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Jesse Herman "Jay" Combs Jr.
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Jesse "Jay" Herman Combs Jr.

ABINGDON, Va.

Jesse "Jay" Herman Combs Jr., age 85, of Abingdon, Va., passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Abingdon Health and Rehab Center.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Green Spring Presbyterian Church with the Reverend Jon Elliott Martin officiating. A committal service will follow the funeral at Mountain View United Methodist Church Cemetery, Abingdon, Va.

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.

Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services inside, to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Green Spring Presbyterian Church 22007 Green Springs Church Rd, Abingdon, VA 24211 or Mountain View United Methodist Church 20241 Green Springs Rd Abingdon, VA 24211

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.frostfuneralhome.com.

Frost Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Abingdon, Va., is honored to serve the family of Mr. Combs.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Green Spring Presbyterian Church
22007 Green Springs Church Rd, Abingdon, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Frost Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.