Elizabeth Pauline Holmes
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Elizabeth Pauline Holmes, 93, passed away at her home on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.
She was born in St. Paul, Virginia on April 4, 1927, daughter of the late Frances Kate Fortner and James Charles Counts. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert K. "Bob" Holmes; her daughter, Judy King; nine siblings, Gladys, Thelma, Vera, Edna, Nell, Frances, Henry, Jim, and Joe.
Pauline will be remembered for her quick wit, sharp mind, her talent for cooking, and the love she had for her family.
Left to cherish her memories are her children who loved and cared for her, Bobby Holmes and Robin Burton and husband, Pete; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Randy Counts and wife, Barbara.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, a Graveside Service and Interment for Elizabeth Pauline Holmes will be conducted at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia with David Edmonds officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Pallbearers will be Derick Gibson, Morgan Burton, Chance Davis, Hunter Davis, Danny Laney, and Jim Moore. Honorary Pallbearer will be David Lee Austin, Larry Austin, Jack Kiser, and Ezra Dye.
The family would like to thank the special caregivers, Brenda Gibson, Mindy Davis, Maegen Moore, Euna Hamilton, Shelby Boothe, Ariel Neece, and Iva Sawyers Divine Home Care, Home Care Equipment – Johnny Couch, and Dr. Brian Easton. Online condolences may be sent to the Holmes family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 12, 2020.