Billy Ray Williams Sr.
June 9, 1961 - October 11, 2020
MARION, Va.
Billy Ray Williams Sr., age 59, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at the Smyth County Community Hospital in Marion, Va.
Billy was born in Marion, Va. to the late Everette and Martha Heath Williams. Along with his parents, he is also preceded in death by a sister, Diana Hamm; twin infant siblings; mother-in-law, Ruth Farmer; and his best friend, Kenneth Emory.
Billy was a hard-working dedicated husband and father that had been employed with General Dynamics for the past 20 years. Most of all, he loved his grandkids.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Farmer Williams; children, Jessica Stone and husband, Joshua, Kimberly Hill and husband, Randy, Jolene Stansell and husband, Aaron, Billy Williams Jr. and wife, Misty, and Hannah Williams and Aaron; grandchildren, Jonah Hill, Joshua Hill, Jaxon Hill, Elaina Parker, and Baby Stone; sisters, Mary Fortune and husband, James, Janie Terry and husband, Rick, Patricia Hamm and husband, Randy, and Christina Hancock and husband, Michael; father-in-law, Eddie Farmer; bonus kids, Jessica and Jacob Emory; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020, from the Bradley's Funeral Home Chapel in Marion with Pastor Paul Jones and Pastor Mike Sage officiating. Interment will follow in the Thomas Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday evening, October 14, 2020, at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.bradleysfh.com
. Bradley's Funeral Home of Marion is serving the Williams Family.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 12, 2020.