Harold George "Gob" McFall
Mr. Harold George "Gob" McFall, 94, of Massey Subdivision, Hartwell, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House, Anderson, S.C.
A memorial service celebrating Mr. McFall's life will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church with Dr. Donald Little and the Rev. Grant Myerholtz officiating. Mr. McFall ashes will be placed in the Greenhills Memory Gardens, Richland, Va., on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Military and Masonic Rites.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 273 Mt. Hebron Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.
The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 14, 2020.