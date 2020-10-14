Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Harold George "Gob" McFall
Harold George "Gob" McFall

Mr. Harold George "Gob" McFall, 94, of Massey Subdivision, Hartwell, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Rainey Hospice House, Anderson, S.C.

A memorial service celebrating Mr. McFall's life will be held Friday, October 16, 2020, at 11:30 a.m. at the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church with Dr. Donald Little and the Rev. Grant Myerholtz officiating. Mr. McFall ashes will be placed in the Greenhills Memory Gardens, Richland, Va., on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 1 p.m. with Military and Masonic Rites.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Mt. Hebron Baptist Church, 273 Mt. Hebron Road, Hartwell, GA 30643.

The Strickland Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hartwell is in charge of all arrangements. On-line condolences can be sent to the family at www.stricklandfh.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Memorial service
11:30a.m.
Mt. Hebron Baptist Church
Oct
17
Interment
1:00p.m.
Greenhills Memory Gardens
, Richland, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
Joseph A. Strickland Funeral Homes of Hartwell
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.