Shirley Louise Townes Glass
CASTLEWOOD, Va.
Shirley Louise Townes Glass, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Heritage Hall in Wise, Virginia, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Graveside services and interment for Shirley Louise Townes Glass will be conducted at 1 p.m., Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia, with Pastor Jim Pratt and Pastor Travis Price officiating. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home and go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Michael J. Fox Parkinson Foundation at P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 or online at https://www.michaeljfox.org/donate
.
Online condolences may be sent to the Glass family through our website and a video tribute may be viewed at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 13, 2020.