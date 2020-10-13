Menu
Richard Martin
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Richard Martin

May 1, 1933 - October 10, 2020

Born on May 1, 1933, Richard Martin of Cumming, Ga., formerly of Charleston W.Va., Beckley, W.Va., and Bristol, Va., passed away after a lengthy illness on October 10, 2020, at the age of 87.

He had recently resided at The Oaks of Hampton Senior Living Facility in Cumming, Ga, where he was extremely well cared for by his caregivers. A special thank you to Dee, Misty, Caitlin, and Angel, among many others, who lovingly and genuinely cared for him for the past 2 years.

Richard was the son of the late Walter and Irmal Martin of Big Chimney, W.Va.

Richard was born and raised in Big Chimney, and graduated from Elkview High School in 1951. In 1955, he graduated from Morris Harvey College with a BS degree in business.

He spent his working years in various positions from inside sales, to purchasing manager, to Vice President. He was gifted with a brilliant mind, and his incomparable ability to analyze numerical relationships became his hallmark. While in the Charleston area, he was employed by Baldwin Supply, and later Preiser Scientific until 1973 whereupon he accepted a position with Owens Manufacturing in Beckley, W.Va. In 1975, Owens moved its operations and the Martin family to Bristol, Va. Richard retired from the workforce in 1995 and then volunteered his talents to the church and providing free tax preparation to the less fortunate.

Richard was a man of God and a life-long Christian. He fervently believed Jesus Christ is Lord and Savior, and he strove to live his life accordingly. He was a 50+ year Freemason, and a past Worshipful Master of Charleston Lodge No. 153. His strong faith provides his family comfort with his passing.

Aside from his parents, Richard was preceded in death in March of this year by his brother, Robert. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances (Canterbury) of Cumming; his son, Eddie (Kelly) of Fredericksburg, Va.; his daughter, Pam Caldwell (Dan) of Cumming, five grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.

Graveside services were held at Sawnee View Cemetery in Cumming, on Monday, October 12, 2020.

The family requests that anyone inclined to do so, please make a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Richard's memory.

Condolences may be expressed at www.mcdonaldandson.com.

Arrangements by McDonald and Son Funeral Home, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040, (770) 886-9899.

McDonald and Son Funeral Home

150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, GA 30040
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 13, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
