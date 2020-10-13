Menu
Delmer Gene Saddler, age 79, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in the Holston Valley Medical Center He was the beloved husband of Margaret Ann Hawkins Saddler.

There will be no formal services held at this time. Online condolences may be made at www.weaverfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

Weaver Funeral Home

630 Locust Street Bristol, TN. 37620

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 13, 2020.
