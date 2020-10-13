Nina L. Decker
January 8, 1917 - October 11, 2020
Nina Louise (Gravely Twyman) Decker, 103, of Bristol, Va., passed away on October 11, 2020, at Ballad Hospice House in Bristol, Tenn. She was born in Berwind, W.Va., on January 8, 1917, a daughter of the late Millard and Mollie B. Gravely. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husbands, Allen Carl Twyman (1955) and Eldon M. Decker (2001); her eldest daughter, Nina Lee Twyman Grabowski (2011); stepson, Eldon M. Decker Jr. of Texas; and sisters, Martha, Edna, Edith Gravely, Patricia Woody, and Mary Riley.
The first of seven daughters, she went to McDowell County, W.Va. schools and to Bluefield College. After her family moved to Bristol, Va., from Oak Hill, W.Va. in 1969, Nina served on the board of the Bristol YWCA. She was a member of Bristol Women's Club as well as State Street United Methodist Church where she was a member of the United Methodist Women and a church circle. In Bristol, she worked as an assistant in the remedial math program at High Point Elementary School for many years.
Nina is survived by her daughter, Carla Twyman Molley and husband, John, of Johnson City, Tenn.; son, Kevin Decker of Bristol, Va.; Ann O'Bryan, her youngest sister and caregiver; son-in-law, Bill Grabowski of Asheville, N.C.; three grandchildren and their spouses, three great-grandchildren, all of North Carolina, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren in Texas, and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with her wishes, there will be no formal service. In lieu of flowers, Nina wanted those who wish to send a donation to a favorite cause or charity. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com
. Mrs. Decker and her family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services, (276) 669-6141.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 13, 2020.