George Louis Leonard
May 10, 1926 - October 10, 2020
George Louis Leonard, age 94, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born in Bristol, Tenn., on May 10, 1926, a son of the late Alfred and Sarah White Leonard. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Margaret Kegley Leonard; daughter, Helen Marie Weaver; grandson, Daryl Smith; and several siblings.
George lived and worked in the Bristol area all of his life. He was a member of Lime Hill Baptist Church. He loved NASCAR racing and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Nancy Lee Hemmings, Charlotte Ann Smith and Betty Jean Weaver; 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several siblings, and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Oakley-Cook Funeral Home in Bristol, Tenn. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Jimmy Sproles officiating. The committal and interment will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Glenwood Cemetery in Bristol, Tenn. The family would also like to extend an invitation for friends to visit at any time at the home of Charlotte Smith, 5131 Waterford Drive, Kingsport, TN 37664.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed by visiting www.oakley-cook.com
. Arrangements especially for Mr. Leonard and his family have been made through Oakley-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 13, 2020.