Menu
Search
Menu
Bristol Herald Courier
Bristol Herald Courier HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gary George Johnson
1946 - 2020
BORN
January 1, 1946
DIED
October 9, 2020
Gary George Johnson

Gary George Johnson, 74, of Bland, Va., died peacefully on Friday, October 9, 2020, following a brief illness. He was born on January 1, 1946, at Bluefield, W.Va., the son of the late George and Eleanor Burton Johnson.

Gary was a retired dairy farmer and Bland Correctional Center officer. Presently employed as a bus driver for Bland County Public Schools. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserves.

Gary's favorite past times were traveling and watching horse shows. He loved teaching youth how to ride and take care of their horses. He was most proud of watching Campbell play basketball and show his horse.

Gary was a lifelong member of Wesendonck United Methodist Church. He served on the Big Walker Soil & Water Conservation District Board for 37 years and was Bland County chairman for 16 years.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Regenia.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Pat Johnson; his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Betsy Johnson; grandson, Campbell; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Steve and Jennifer Johnson and Randy and Elizabeth Johnson; his sister-in-law and husband, Barbara and Ronnie Clemens; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Per his wishes, Gary has been cremated. His memorial service will be held Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel, White Gate, at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Carlos (Sunny) Hess and the Rev. Danny Shortridge officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until service time, 7 p.m. There will be a private inurnment at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Gary's honor to Wesendonck United Methodist Church- Building Fund, 3103 Wesendonck Rd., Bland, VA 24315.

The Johnson family is in the care of A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home, White Gate, avestandsons.com, (540) 921-2985.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
, White Gate, Virginia
Oct
14
Memorial service
7:00p.m.
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home Chapel
, White Gate, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
A. Vest & Sons Funeral Home - Pearisburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
8 Entries
He was a wonderful person he drove my bus a few times I will miss him and I am praying for pat she is a great person praying for the family
Bryson Fanning
Friend
October 11, 2020
We are very sorry for Pat and the entire Johnson family. He enjoyed life and was a wonderful family man.
debbie looney
Friend
October 11, 2020
Pat im very sorry to hear about your loss,may the good Lord vomfort you and give u peace, God bless u
Trula Jackson,lathrop
Friend
October 10, 2020
We are sorry to hear about the passing of Gary. You are all in our thoughts and prayers.
Stanley and Linda Steffey
Friend
October 10, 2020
Im sorry to hear of Gary passing.
Carolyn Thompson
Friend
October 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this news about Gary. My condolences to all of the family.
Margaret Pauley Bowles
Acquaintance
October 10, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Gary's passing. To Pat, Kevin, and the whole "Johnson" crew...our thoughts and prayers are with each of you.
Iris STROCK
October 10, 2020
Pat and family, Steve and family and Randy and family, I am so profoundly sorry to hear about Gary’s passing. Sending prayers for the family’s comfort at this time.
Don and Deena Wright Stowers
Friend
October 10, 2020