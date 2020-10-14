Sidney Edward "Sid" Arnold
September 10, 1929 - October 12, 2020
Sidney Edward "Sid" Arnold, age 91, of Bristol, Tenn., passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at his residence. He was born on September 10, 1929, in Bristol, Tenn., a son of the late Conley Lewis and Eula Rutherford Arnold, and was a lifelong resident of Bristol.
He was a retired self-employed contractor for Mead Corp. and former employee of the TVA. Sid was a U.S. Army Veteran and loved farming and cattle. He was a member of Rooty Branch Freewill Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Surviving include his loving wife, Gladys Marie Wood Arnold; son, Steve E. Arnold and wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Stephen Sidney Arnold, Chasity Oliver, Austin Arnold and Matthew Arnold; special great-grandchildren, Hailey, Alexis and Ethan; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held 8 p.m., Thursday, October 15, 2020, in the Weaver Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Gary Rowlette and the Rev. Roger Carter officiating. The family will receive friends from 6 until 7:45 p.m. prior to the service. The interment will be held 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Eastern Heights Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Bristol VFW Honor Guard. Pallbearers will be Gene McElyea, George McElyea, Wayne Rutherford, Faren Stewart, Kenneth Woods and Ronnie Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rooty Branch Freewill Baptist Church, 551 Rooty Branch Rd., Bristol, TN 37620.
Arrangements were made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 14, 2020.