Betty Jo McVeigh Williams Hall
May 17, 1935 - October 12, 2020
ROANOKE, Va.
MARION, Va.
Betty Jo McVeigh Williams Hall, age 85, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at Friendship Health & Rehab Center North, in Roanoke, Va.
Betty Jo was a loving wife, mom, sister and friend. She worked for more than 46 years standing and folding at Harwood providing for her family. Betty Jo loved her church and was very active at Stone Memorial Presbyterian – Matson Chapel. She was also a member of the Joyful Noise Community Choir and loved singing about her Jesus. Betty Jo was a constant in her church and community, and a rock to her family. She will always be missed, loved, and remembered.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lincoln Williams; second husband, Harry Hall; son, Larry Williams; parents, Lee and June McVeigh; sisters, Sylvia Plasters and Frances Phlegar; and brother, Jimmy McVeigh.
Betty Jo is survived by her daughter, Tina Williams and spouse, Melissa Oliver, of Chesterfield, Va.; sister, Rosa Lee Osborne and husband, Ralph, of Roanoke, Va.; grandson, Josh Williams; and several nieces and nephews.
Special thank you to the 2 West staff at Friendship Health & Rehab Center North, Roanoke, Va. for their care and support during Betty's last few days.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 17, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Mike Wymer officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
