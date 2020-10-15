Irene Casey Dye
BRISTOL, Va.
Irene Casey Dye, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, October 12, 2020, at her home. She was a lifelong resident of Washington County, Va. and spent many years working at Raytheon Corporation. Irene continued her education by earning an Associate's Degree in Social Work from Virginia Highlands Community College. Her family remembers her love for gardening and canning and rescuing animals. She was a strong and determined woman, who showed love and care to others.
She was predeceased by her husband, Albert Edison Dye; her parents, James Polk and Elizabeth Reynolds Casey; two brothers and five sisters.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Debra Dye Poland of Bristol, Va.; grandson, Jason Dye and wife, Leslie and their daughter, Emilee, of Bluff City, Tenn.; brothers, Bill Casey of Abingdon, and Rufus Casey of Bristol, Tenn.; and sisters, Brenda Bailey of Bristol, Va., Ruby Hunnicutt of Lenoir, N.C., Linda Gerald of Oregon, and Betty Lovell of McMinnville, Tenn.
The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020, at the Forest Hills Chapel of Farris Funeral Service. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at the Chapel with the Rev. Michael Patterson officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memory Gardens. Casket bearers will be selected from family and friends.
COVID-19 regulations require that attendees practice social distancing and wear masks.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 15, 2020.