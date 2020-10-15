Arthur Odell Rogers
January 10, 1942 - October 9, 2020
Arthur Odell Rogers was full of life and love when he passed away Friday, October 9, 2020, at the age of 78, at his home in Florahome, Fla.
Odell was born on January 10, 1942, in Cashiers, N.C., the son of the late Arthur Calhoun and Lola Caroline Hedden Rogers. He was a graduate of Richlands High School Class of 1959. Odell began his business career working for his father in Rogers Brothers Construction Company. His business ventures included coal mining in Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia and Colorado, and gold mining in Nome, Alaska. Other business interest included retail in Myrtle Beach, S.C. and Richlands, Va.; farming in Christiansburg, Va., and real estate. He had a special affection for Native American Indian culture and Southwestern art. He enjoyed traveling in the western states, especially Colorado and New Mexico; and enjoyed getting to hunt in Colorado. Odell spent many pleasurable hours watching SEC football, especially Utah. He loved to golf with his family and friends. In recent years, his favorite pastime was watching his grandsons play ball. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Shannon Rogers.
He is survived by his loving wife, Nina Rogers; two sons, Arthur "Artie" Odell, Rogers II and wife, Tonya, and James Blair "Sandy" Rogers and wife, Kathy; grandchildren, Caroline, Blair, and Jake; and step grandson, Dillon; sisters, Cecilia Aron and Rebecca Gardner; special mother-in-law, Margaret Sneed; canine companion, Trip. Also surviving are many special nieces and nephews and a host of family and friends.
Odell was excessively generous to all who came to him in need. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Funeral services for Arthur Odell Rogers will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Virginia, with the Rev. Lee Kidd officiating. Interment will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens in Claypool Hill, Va. Relatives and friends will serve as pallbearers. The Rogers family will receive friends from 6 until 9 p.m. on Friday evening, October 16, 2020, at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sioux Nation Relief Fund; P.O. Box 1841, Merrifield, VA 22116-9605, nativepartnership.org
or call Donor Relations Department (866) 551-7673, or to Two Feathers Ministries at twofeathersministries.org
.
Hurst-Scott Funeral Home in Richlands, Va. is in charge of arrangements and those wishing to express sympathy online may do so at www.hurstscottfuneralhomes.com
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 15, 2020.