Shirley Marie Cress Hutton
1955 - 2020
BORN
1955
DIED
2020
Shirley Marie Cress Hutton

April 12, 1955 - October 14, 2020

MARION, Va.

Shirley Marie Cress Hutton, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn.

Shirley is survived by her son, Carter Lee Hawkins Sr. and wife, Dorothy, of Marion, Va.; brothers, Pastor Herman Cress and wife, Pam, of Marion, Va., and Jerry Cress and wife, Anita, of Sugar Grove, Va.; six grandchildren, Alayna, Braden, Bhrianna, Sara, Caitlin, and Carter Jr.; one great-grandchild, Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Herman Cress officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.

To share memories of Shirley Marie Cress Hutton, please visit www.seaverbrown.com. Care for Shirley's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.

Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
19
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA 24354-3131
Oct
19
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
237 East Main Street Box 427, Marion, VA 24354-3131
Funeral services provided by:
Seaver Brown Funeral Home
