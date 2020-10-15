Shirley Marie Cress Hutton
April 12, 1955 - October 14, 2020
MARION, Va.
Shirley Marie Cress Hutton, age 65, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, in Bristol, Tenn.
Shirley is survived by her son, Carter Lee Hawkins Sr. and wife, Dorothy, of Marion, Va.; brothers, Pastor Herman Cress and wife, Pam, of Marion, Va., and Jerry Cress and wife, Anita, of Sugar Grove, Va.; six grandchildren, Alayna, Braden, Bhrianna, Sara, Caitlin, and Carter Jr.; one great-grandchild, Kingston; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Monday, October 19, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Pastor Herman Cress officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Monday from 10 until 11 a.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 15, 2020.