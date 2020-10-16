Ruby Jewel Powers Holley
ST. PAUL, Va.
Ruby Jewel Powers Holley, 91, died on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Bristol Rehab & Memory Care in Bristol, Virginia.
She was born in Scott County, Virginia, daughter of the late Cowan and Janie Horne Fields Powers. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Holley; one daughter, Betty Jo Brooks; one granddaughter, Angela Ingle, one great-granddaughter, Jessica Ingle; one great-grandson; and one sister, Mozella Meade. Ruby loved to sew and work in her flowers. She was a member of the St. Paul Assembly of God Church in St. Paul, Virginia.
She is survived by her two daughters, Lavon Ingle of Castlewood, Virginia, and Lynn Crampton of Abingdon, Virginia; one sister, Ruth Young of Castlewood, Virginia; one brother, Jay Powers and wife, Patti, of Castlewood, Virginia; three grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Following the COVID-19 restrictions set forth by the Governor of Virginia on face-covering requirements and social distancing, Graveside services and interment for Ruby Jewel Powers Holley will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, at Temple Hill Memorial Park in Castlewood, Virginia, with the Rev. Scott Million officiating. Family and friends will go in procession to the cemetery leaving at 1:30 p.m. Friday. Pallbearers will be Todd Ingle, Jared Ingle, Tim Martin, Wayne Crampton, Brayden Rogers, and Rylee Martin.
The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020, at Castlewood Funeral Home in Castlewood, Virginia, following the same restrictions. Online condolences may be sent to the Holley family through our website at www.castlewoodfuneralhome.com
. Castlewood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 16, 2020.