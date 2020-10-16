Virginia "Irene" Scott
September 27, 1934 - October 14, 2020
ABINDGON, Va.
Virginia "Irene" Scott, 86, of the Brumley Gap community, passed away on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at her home.
She was born on September 27, 1934, in Washington County, Va., to the late Campbell Jessie Wise and Lula Bell Gobble Wise. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, James Counts "J.C" Scott Jr.; three sisters, Ruby Tignor, Doris Testerman, and Retha Mae Scott; and two brothers, Maynard Wise and Jake Wise.
Irene was a lifelong resident of the Brumley Gap community, where she and her husband operated S&W Grocery for many years. She loved cooking and working in her flowers. Irene attended Chestnut Grove Community Church.
Survivors include her four children, Gary Scott and wife, Donna, of Abingdon, Jimmy Scott and wife, Kathy, of Abingdon, Debra Moore and husband, Perry, of Abingdon, and Tammy Blevins and husband, Wade, of Chilhowie; 11 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sue Nickels and husband, Nick, of Newport News, Va., Peggy Pickle and husband, Kermit, of Landrum, S.C., and Shirley Dale and husband, Carl Jack, of Abingdon; four brothers, Mike Wise and wife, Lois, of Abingdon, Bobby Wise and wife, Sandra, of Abingdon, Jimmy Wise and wife, JoAnn, of Abingdon, and Richard Wise and wife, Phyllis, of Abingdon; several nieces, nephews and many dear friends.
The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. William Handy, Sarah Farmer and Erica Pannell for the care shown to their mother.
A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020, in the Frost Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Jerry A. Eggers and the Rev. Paul Price officiating. Visitation will be from 5 p.m., until the time of service at the funeral home. A committal service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Counts Cemetery in the Brumley Gap community. Family and friends are asked to gather at the cemetery by 12:45 p.m.
Pallbearers will be Bobby Wise, Richard Wise, Nick Nickels, Justin Moore, Neal Gosnell and Tracy Wise. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Wise, Mike Wise, Kermit Pickle, Steve Scott and Walter White.
Due to current COVID-19 regulations, we ask that all family members and guests attending visitations and services inside the funeral home to please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
