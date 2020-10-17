Moxley Laken Owens
October 14, 2020 - October 14, 2020
GLADE SPRING, Va.
Moxley Laken Owens, infant daughter, gained her angel wings Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Moxley would have been the most loved baby with loving parents, brothers, grandparents, cousins and so many friends. God has a bigger plan and the family knows, there are no bigger or more loving hands than the hands of Jesus for Moxley to be in.
Hailey and the family are so grateful for the love and support from the Birthing Center at Johnston Memorial Hospital.
Moxley was preceded in death by two special cousins, Bentley Peeples and Baby Heath.
She is survived by her parents, Hailey Owens and Chavez Spencer of Glade Spring, Va.; grandparents, Teri Owens and Robert Pike of Marion, Va., Mary and Danny Dale of Glade Spring, Va., Mark Owens and Regina Looney of Emory, Va.; great-grandparents, Joyce Marion and Homer Blevins of Glade Spring, Va., Judy and Roger Owens of Meadowview, Va., and Janet Blevins of Glade Spring, Va.; brothers, Memphis Creed Spencer and Timber Cade Spencer, both of Glade Spring, Va.; godmother, Michelle "Big Head" Martin of Marion, Va.; special aunt and uncle to "Peapod", Aunt Man-Man and Uncle Craig; and tons of loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services were held Friday, October 16, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel with Blake Frazier officiating. Burial followed in the Glade Spring Baptist Cemetery, Forest Hills Drive, Glade Spring, VA 24340. The family received friends Friday, from 1 until 2 p.m. at Seaver-Brown Chapel.
Condolences for the family of Moxley Laken Owens may be made to www.seaverbrown.com
. Care for Moxley's family has been entrusted to Seaver-Brown Funeral Service & Crematory, 237 East Main Street, Marion, VA 24354.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 17, 2020.