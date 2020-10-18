Carlton R. "Toppy" Swartz
October 11, 1931 - October 16, 2020
SALTVILLE, Va.
Carlton R. "Toppy" Swartz, age 89, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020, at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Va. He was born and raised in the Poor Valley area of Saltville. Toppy roamed the mountains whenever he could, hunting and fishing, and now is roaming to his hearts content. He was a member of Freedom Baptist Church, a United States Army veteran, and was retired from Cargo Oil Co. Toppy deeply loved his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter and Nellie Swartz; daughter, Donni Swartz; brothers, E.D. and Jaycee Swartz; sisters, Vivian Delp and Pauline Nipper.
Toppy is survived by his daughter, Sherrie Arrants; grandchildren, April, Amy and Anthony; great-grandchildren, Dru, Trahson, Jazmyne and Colt; four great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and his faithful companion, his dog "Teddie".
Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, at Mount Rose Cemetery Mausoleum with the Rev. Barry Loupe officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Freedom Baptist Church.
Special thanks to the thoughtful and loving care he received from his caregivers and all the nurses and doctors at Johnston Memorial Hospital. Special thanks to Debbie Dodge and Barry Loupe whom he loved dearly.
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 18, 2020.