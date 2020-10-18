Herbert Donald Chandler
August 2, 1935 - October 5, 2020
Herbert Donald Chandler, age 85, of Bristol, Tenn., went to be with the Lord on Monday, October 5, 2020, at Bristol Regional Medical Center. He was born August 2, 1935, in Erwin, Tenn., a son of the late James Holmer and Virgie Tipton Chandler. Herbert was a United States Navy Veteran serving from 1954-1958. He was a member of the M.M. Martin Masonic Lodge 557 and loved being a road runner for the Jericho Shriner Temple. Herbert retired from Reynolds Metals and was a member of Clear Branch Baptist Church. He was an avid camper and loved the Tennessee Vols and was a season ticket holder for several years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Jean McKinney Chandler; children, Kathy Charles and husband Scott, Herbert "Donny" Chandler and wife Kim, Shannon Fauver and husband Mark; grandson and special buddy, Christian Mark Fauver; grandchildren, Krista Corn and husband Keith, Joshua Chandler and wife Jennifer; great grandchildren, Austin Green and Kaitlyn Corn; brother, Raymond Chandler and wife Crissy; and special niece, Heather Peterson.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net
. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
Weaver Funeral Home & Cremation Services
630 Locust Street, Bristol, TN 37620
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 18, 2020.