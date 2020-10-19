Ann Gibson Ringley Webb
December 4, 1940 - October 16, 2020
Ann Gibson Ringley Webb, 79, of Henderson, N.C. passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at Rex Hospital in Raleigh, N.C. after a short illness. Ann was born on December 4, 1940 in Bristol, Tennessee, and grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C. She was a graduate of Winston-Salem High School and obtained her Bachelor's Degree from High Point University.
Ann most recently worked for the National Marrow Donor Program (NMDP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to facilitating bone marrow or umbilical cord matches for patients in need of a transplant. She greatly valued her work and the ability to make such a difference in the lives of those with blood diseases. She loved the people with whom she worked, and spreading the word to "Be The Match". Prior to the NMDP, Ann worked for the American Red Cross.
Ann was a loving mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her son and grandsons, as well as her dog Halley who was a constant companion in her life for several years. She particularly enjoyed music, arts and crafts, the beach, and the N.C. mountains. She traveled frequently and enthusiastically.
Surviving is her son, Britt Webb, daughter-in-law, Leah, and grandsons, Jordan Lumsden and Cooper Webb, all of Raleigh, N.C.; brother, Giles Ringley of State Road, N.C. and nieces, Jessi Ringley and Erin Ringley; brother, Shuler Ringley of Big Stone Gap, Va., nephew, Joel Ringley and family, and niece, Katy Ringley Kilgore; ex-husband and friend, Bill Webb and wife, Terry; and many friends who loved her dearly.
A private, green burial graveside service will be held at Pine Forest Memorial Gardens in Wake Forest, N.C.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Ann's name to the National Marrow Donor Program at https://bethematchfoundation.org
.
Arrangements by Clancy Strickland Wheeler Funeral Home, Wake Forest, NC.(919-556-7400) www.cswfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Bristol Herald Courier on Oct. 19, 2020.